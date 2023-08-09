Critical Analysis: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 21.17% 67.93% 13.19% Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 2 3 0 0 1.60 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Allison Transmission presently has a consensus target price of $52.86, suggesting a potential downside of 10.44%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and Envirotech Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.77 billion 1.91 $531.00 million $6.74 8.76 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 20.07 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -5.93

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

