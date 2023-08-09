Critical Review: Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) versus Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Free Report) and Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A Carisma Therapeutics $40.00 million 5.63 -$19.88 million ($3.93) -1.42

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Carisma Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Carisma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Carisma Therapeutics N/A -9.52% -7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Carisma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carisma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Moderna Inc. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.