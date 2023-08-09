Critical Review: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) vs. Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Siemens Healthineers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 12.86% 23.88% 14.61% Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 3.92 $41.79 million $6.48 28.13 Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UFP Technologies and Siemens Healthineers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Siemens Healthineers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UFP Technologies and Siemens Healthineers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siemens Healthineers 0 3 7 0 2.70

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $222.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 135.34%. Given Siemens Healthineers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siemens Healthineers is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Siemens Healthineers on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. The Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory, molecular, and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products. The Varian segment provides cancer care technologies, and solutions and services to oncology departments in hospitals and clinics; and technology-enabled optimized workflows, clinical services and consulting capabilities, and digital solutions and applications for managing treatment and therapy. The Advanced Therapies segment offers products that are designed to support image-guided minimally invasive treatments in various areas, such as cardiology, interventional radiology, and surgery; and angiography systems and mobile C-arms, including a robotic-assisted platform for endovascular coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. It also provides equipment performance management, clinical education and e-learning, asset management, and managed departmental services for laboratories and healthcare facilities, as well as consulting and digital health services. Siemens Healthineers AG has a collaboration with Oncimmune Holdings plc. The company is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany. Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a subsidiary of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

