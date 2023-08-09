CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 8,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.82.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
