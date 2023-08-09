CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CFO Sells $159,614.70 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

