CX Institutional Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

