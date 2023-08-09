Dale Martin Knecht Sells 20,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

