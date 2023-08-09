Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $28.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DAC opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaos

Insider Activity at Danaos

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 321.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.