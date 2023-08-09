David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Report on PFSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 48.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.