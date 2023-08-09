DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

DBS Group Price Performance

About DBS Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

