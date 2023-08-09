Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

