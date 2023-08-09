Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$40.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.65.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.71. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

