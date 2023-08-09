Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.25% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

