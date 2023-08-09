Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

