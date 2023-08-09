Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WILYY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Handelsbanken cut Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

