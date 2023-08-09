Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $964.00.

WPP stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

