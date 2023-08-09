Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $964.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on WPP
WPP Price Performance
WPP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.