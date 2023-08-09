Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Digi International
Digi International Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
