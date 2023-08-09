Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. Digi International has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

