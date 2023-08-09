Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

