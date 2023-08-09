Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,866.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

