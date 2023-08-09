Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.75.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBM. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 7.9 %
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$579.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5939394 EPS for the current year.
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
