Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) & Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Head to Head Analysis

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Pacific Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Pacific Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 10.49% -11.24% 29.17% Pacific Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.54 billion 3.08 $452.26 million $13.23 30.09 Pacific Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Pacific Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Domino’s Pizza and Pacific Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 13 13 0 2.39 Pacific Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus target price of $389.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Pacific Software.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Pacific Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Pacific Software

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Software, Inc., a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers. It is also postured for investments, mergers, acquisitions, and business combination strategies for various technologies and digital platforms. The company intends to deliver its trading solutions to agriculture, fertilizers, chemicals, cosmetics, electronics, and equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Pacific Mining, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Software, Inc. in November 2006. Pacific Software, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.