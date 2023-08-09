DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.10.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.