DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in DraftKings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

