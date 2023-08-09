DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,952 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

