DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.10.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

