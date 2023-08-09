DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.15. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 173,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

