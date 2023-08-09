Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.06.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
