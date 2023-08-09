Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.06.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

D.UN stock opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$424.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.24 and a 52 week high of C$20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.