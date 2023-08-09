Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.