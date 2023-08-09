Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

D.UN stock opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$424.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.24 and a 12 month high of C$20.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.59.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

