Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.