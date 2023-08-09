Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

D.UN opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.24 and a twelve month high of C$20.12. The firm has a market cap of C$424.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

