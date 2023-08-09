Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $13.07. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 454,140 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $707.04 million, a P/E ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,228.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

