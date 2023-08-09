E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $882.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

