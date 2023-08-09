E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
E.W. Scripps Trading Up 1.0 %
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than E.W. Scripps
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.