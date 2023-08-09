E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after buying an additional 306,962 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $103,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 140.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

