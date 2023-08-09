E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $882.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.