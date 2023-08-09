E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $882.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

