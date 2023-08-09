Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Heath B. Monesmith Sells 9,831 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ETN opened at $220.20 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

