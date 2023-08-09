EchoStar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21,719% compared to the typical volume of 36 put options.

EchoStar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded EchoStar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EchoStar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 42.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

