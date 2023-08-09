Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$134.10 and last traded at C$134.10. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.