eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $10.20. eHealth shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 704,896 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eHealth

In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

