El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director John M. Roth Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,752.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.56 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 210,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 203,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

