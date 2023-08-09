Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.14. 759,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 635,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELBM. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electra Battery Materials Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the first quarter valued at about $14,765,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

