Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $521.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.34 and its 200-day moving average is $394.25. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

