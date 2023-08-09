Ellen R. Alemany Sells 1,500 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,488.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,321.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,047.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,509,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.