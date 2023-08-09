Ellen R. Alemany Sells 1,500 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,488.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,321.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,047.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,509,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
