Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $232,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.2% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.