Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

ENB opened at C$48.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$47.63 and a 1-year high of C$57.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 300.85%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.