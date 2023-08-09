Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.29 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

