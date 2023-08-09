Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

ENB stock opened at C$48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$47.63 and a 52-week high of C$57.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

