Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.29 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$47.63 and a 12 month high of C$57.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

