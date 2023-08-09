Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.63 and a 52 week high of C$57.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.