Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

